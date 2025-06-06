The White House this week formally asked Congress to claw back $9.4 billion in approved spending — part of a push led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to scale back federal costs.

The cuts, known as a “rescission request,” target public broadcasting and foreign aid. That includes $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund NPR and PBS, as well as local member stations like Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

President Trump accuses both outlets of partisan bias.

The request also slashes $8.3 billion from the United States Agency for International Development, the U.S. foreign aid agency, which some officials have called wasteful and culturally intrusive.

A simple majority in both chambers must approve the cuts within 45 days for them to become law. House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed to act quickly, but with narrow margins, Republicans can afford few defections.

The Congressional Budget Office said federal spending will reach approximately $7 trillion this year, with the proposed cuts equaling 0.1% of that total.

No BTPM executives had any input into this story, as per journalistic practice.