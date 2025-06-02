Buffalo to host 'Rivalry Series' between USA and Canada's women's hockey teams

Just a few months before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy, the world’s biggest hockey powerhouses will clash at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The “Rivalry Series” between the United States and Canada’s women’s teams will kick off its sixth season with two stops in the U.S. followed by two games north of the border that are yet to be announced.

The two rivals will first take to the ice on November 6, 2025, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH before traveling down the I-90 to Buffalo on November 8, 2025. This will be the first time the series will take place in both Ohio and New York, though games have been played in nearby Ontario four times, most recently in Sarnia in late 2023.

All games will be nationally televised on NHL Network. Buffalo Sabres COO Pete Guelli said in a statement that Buffalo is the perfect border city location for the matchup.

“This is a unique opportunity to showcase the two teams that have met in the gold medal game at each of the last four Winter Olympics,” he said. “I think hockey fans on both sides of the border will come together to create a phenomenal atmosphere for the game.”