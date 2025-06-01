© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tie the knot

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Michael Loss
Published June 1, 2025 at 5:48 AM EDT
FILE - Josh Allen, of the Buffalo Bills, and his fiancé, Hailee Steinfeld, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
FILE - Josh Allen, of the Buffalo Bills, and his fiancé, Hailee Steinfeld, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans.

Pictures emerged from the power couple’s wedding that took place in Southern California, where both Allen and Steinfeld own residences.

Photos obtained by “People” magazine show Steinfeld, in a white strapless gown, walking down the aisle as well as the couple sharing a kiss.

Despite the pending wedding, Allen was present for the start of the Bills voluntary series of spring practices, which opened on Tuesday. The Bills return to practice on Monday, though Allen isn’t scheduled to address the media until the Bills open their mandatory sessions on June 10.

An Instagram post from Allen in November 2024 announced that the Bills' star quarterback had popped the question to the celebrity actress, and from there, speculation began from fans of when the two would officially tie the knot.

During a March interview with Kyle Brandt of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football", Buffalo Bills offensive tackle and teammate of Allen's Dion Dawkins accidentally let the cat out of the bag as to when the couple's wedding was to be held.

"He (Allen) sealed the deal. Soon to come, May 31st," said Dawkins.

The two were first linked in the spring of 2023, when they were photographed dining together in New York City. Steinfeld has since begun attending Bills home games and the couple was inseparable at the NFL Awards ceremony in February, when Allen credited Steinfeld upon accepting the league’s MVP honor.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer.
