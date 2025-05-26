Walden Galleria stabbing victim hospitalized

Cheektowaga Police are looking for more information on a stabbing that took place at the Walden Galleria last night. Firefighters from the U-Crest Fire Department were called to the scene after reports that a large fight had left a 17-year-old male with breathing difficulties.

EMS personnel discovered a puncture wound in the victim's upper torso and transported the individual to a nearby hospital.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition. The Cheektowaga Police Detective Bureau is asking for those who may have more information or witnessed the incident, to call detectives at 716-686-3510.