Walden Galleria stabbing victim hospitalized

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Michael Loss
Published May 26, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
The Walden Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga, NY.
File Photo
/
BTPM NPR
The Walden Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga, NY.

Cheektowaga Police are looking for more information on a stabbing that took place at the Walden Galleria last night. Firefighters from the U-Crest Fire Department were called to the scene after reports that a large fight had left a 17-year-old male with breathing difficulties.

EMS personnel discovered a puncture wound in the victim's upper torso and transported the individual to a nearby hospital.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition. The Cheektowaga Police Detective Bureau is asking for those who may have more information or witnessed the incident, to call detectives at 716-686-3510.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
