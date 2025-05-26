Grand Island unveils new monument honoring Purple Heart recipients

A new monument honoring Grand Islanders who were wounded or killed while serving the United States military was unveiled today at the town's annual Memorial Day service at Charles N. DeGlopper Memorial Park.

The Purple Heart recipient monument pays tribute to the 18 Islanders who gave their lives in service, including Lieutenant Colonel Terrence K. Crowe, who posthumously was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and NYS Conspicuous Service Medal for his sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Michael Loss / BTPM NPR A statue of Private First-Class Charles N. DeGlopper, designed by Susan Geissler, an artist from Lewiston.

Three years ago, the park unveiled a 7-foot statue of Private First Class Charles Neilans DeGlopper, who after his heroic sacrifice in World War II during the Battle of Normandy, earned the highest award of the U.S. military, the Medal of Honor.

