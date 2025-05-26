© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Grand Island unveils new monument honoring Purple Heart recipients

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Michael Loss
Published May 26, 2025 at 12:54 PM EDT
Charles N. DeGlopper Memorial Park on the corner of Grand Island Boulevard and Baseline Road on Grand Island, NY.
Michael Loss / BTPM NPR
Grand Island's new Purple Heart recipient monument.
Michael Loss / BTPM NPR

A new monument honoring Grand Islanders who were wounded or killed while serving the United States military was unveiled today at the town's annual Memorial Day service at Charles N. DeGlopper Memorial Park.

The Purple Heart recipient monument pays tribute to the 18 Islanders who gave their lives in service, including Lieutenant Colonel Terrence K. Crowe, who posthumously was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and NYS Conspicuous Service Medal for his sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

A statue of Private First-Class Charles N. DeGlopper, designed by Susan Geissler, an artist from Lewiston.

Three years ago, the park unveiled a 7-foot statue of Private First Class Charles Neilans DeGlopper, who after his heroic sacrifice in World War II during the Battle of Normandy, earned the highest award of the U.S. military, the Medal of Honor.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media recently organized a screening of "Charles N. DeGlopper: An American Hero" at Grand Island Senior High School. That documentary can be found here.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
