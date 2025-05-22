Memorial Day weekend is set to break records for travel. How can Western New Yorkers prepare?

This Memorial Day weekend is set to break records for travel.

AAA predicts 5.1 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend, surpassing the previous record set in 2005.

Matthew Covert, AAA Travel Manager in Orchard Park, said inflation and the impact of tariffs are not expected to deter travelers.

"Despite the concerns over rising prices, members, travelers are still going out to see families, enjoy the extended weekend and be together," he said.

With lower gas prices and air travelers navigating the new Real ID requirements, AAA estimates around 1.5 million more people will be hitting the road this weekend compared to last year.

AAA responded to more than 350,000 calls over Memorial Day weekend last year, with 13,000 of those from the Western New York area.

Fleet Assistant Manager for Central and Western New York, Kevin Fortner, said motorists can avoid a breakdown by checking a few simple vehicle components before their trip.

"Check your battery fuel system. Have the tires looked at. Check the brakes and check some fluids," Fortner said. "Make sure that you try and keep your fuel level above about a quarter of a tank."

It is also expected to be busy at airports, with the number of air travelers set to exceed pre-pandemic levels by more than 12% according Covert.

The NFTA’s Kelly Khatib reminds those headed to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport that Real ID is now required to board domestic flights.

"Enhanced ID, that is also acceptable," Khatib said. "We're also letting people know that if you have global entry and things like that, that is also acceptable, but make sure that you have that because the last thing that you want to do is be on that family trip and end up missing your flight."

To get a Real ID in New York State, you can visit your local DMV office.