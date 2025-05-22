Local parks ranked on multiple lists among best in U.S.

Local parks are getting recognition on a national scale, according to two lists of the country's best parks.

The transformation of the former LaSalle Park into Ralph Wilson Park is boosting the national ranking of Buffalo parks. According to the Trust for Public land, Buffalo sits 22nd on the ParkScore index, a jump of 19 places since last year.

The $100 million investment in Ralph Wilson Park has increased the city's per capita spending to $235 this year from $102 per capita last year. The analysis also found 90% of Buffalo residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park; the national ParkScore average is 76%. Parks in Washington, DC, are ranked the highest in the country.

Wales Primary School in East Aurora is also receiving national recognition. Its Butterfly Athletic Park playground ranks sixth among the “10 Best Inclusive Playgrounds in America” by

education staffing agency Soliant Health.

Key features include musical instruments, as well as various adaptive swings and climbing options.

The park was built nearly 10 years ago thanks to the efforts and fundraising of The Butterfly Foundation, in remembrance of student Katie Durkin. Durkin was killed in a car crash in July 2015.

The foundation still uses the acronym K.A.T.I.E., “Kind And Thoughtful In Everything,” as its mantra, selecting Wales Primary students who embody the phrase to receive its K.A.T.I.E. award each year.