-
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is now requiring the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company to submit a plan to install temporary pollution control measures at their Niagara Falls chemical plant by the end of the month, and install permanent pollution control measures by October 2026.
-
The United Steelworkers union (USW) is now urging Goodyear to reduce emissions of a bladder carcinogen being released into the air around their Niagara Falls chemical plant. USW represents about 40 workers inside the plant.
-
Advocates canvassed Niagara Falls’ LaSalle neighborhood with a plume map last weekend showing neighborhood exposure to a bladder carcinogen. They want to see the EPA intervene and stop Goodyear from releasing ortho-toluidine into the air at high rates. Residents are angry, but not surprised.
-
The modeling, by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, shows that levels of ortho-toluidine in some areas are seven times the state’s safety guideline.
-
WBFO, with our partners at Public Health Watch and Inside Climate News, released an investigation showing that the Goodyear chemical plant in Niagara Falls has been releasing a dangerous carcinogen into the air at a rate higher than what the state now considers safe to breathe. On this week’s Disabilities Beat, WBFO's Emyle Watkins shares a recent conversation they had with their report co-author, Jim Morris, about the story published today.
-
Regulators cited the Goodyear chemical plant for releasing high amounts of a bladder carcinogen last year but say they are still investigating.