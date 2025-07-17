WBFO, with our partners at Public Health Watch and Inside Climate News, released an investigation showing that the Goodyear chemical plant in Niagara Falls has been releasing a dangerous carcinogen into the air at a rate higher than what the state now considers safe to breathe. On this week’s Disabilities Beat, WBFO's Emyle Watkins shares a recent conversation they had with their report co-author, Jim Morris, about the story published today.