Buffalo Toronto Public Media's Commitment to Canada
As a truly binational public media station, Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) has proudly served the people of Western New York and Southern Ontario for over half a century, providing a community-supported alternative to commercial media.
Through our programming, partnerships, and deep-rooted relationships, our commitment to Southern Ontario remains strong. We are not just a station you watch—we are a station that watches out for you.
We are a bridge between cultures, not a station with borders
We are a platform for Canadian voices and stories, not just a U.S. broadcaster
Commitment through Content
BTPM supports and invests in Southern Ontario through creating original productions for local and national broadcast that highlight the culture and history of Canada.
Notable BTPM productions include: ▪ The Klondike Gold Rush (2015) ▪ Underground Railroad: The William Still Story (2012) ▪ The War of 1812 (2011)
Other uniquely Canadian BTPM productions include: ▪ Canada Files (2020 - ) a weekly, half-hour interview program that showcases in-depth conversations with some of Canada's most prominent and successful individuals across various fields, including arts, culture, politics, sports, and science. ▪ Our Town series (2003-2019) featuring Oshawa, Niagara-on-the Lake, Markham, Kitchener-Waterloo, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland and Oakville. ▪ Canadian Rockies by Rail (2016)
Buffalo Toronto Public Media also works with national and independent Canadian filmmakers and production companies to acquire Canadian programs specifically for our Southern Ontario audience. In addition, popular programs provided by PBS, the BBC and American Public Television have a place of prominence in our prime-time TV schedule. Series such as Masterpiece, Antiques Roadshow, and British dramas and comedies have been favorites of Canadian audiences for many years, along with vital information such as BBC News and PBS NewsHour. We pride ourselves on being a cultural respite and a purveyor of balanced, thought-provoking news.
Commitment through Events
From Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) and Canadian Opera Company (COC) member collaborations, to preview screenings at Massey Hall and Travel Club excursions to Niagara-On-The Lake’s Shaw Festival, Mirvish theatre productions, and aboard the Rocky Mountaineer, Buffalo Toronto Public Media hosts and supports a variety of Canadian events and utilizes local vendors.
Commitment through Partnerships
We proudly do business with over thirty-five Canadian companies through our Corporate Support department, including tourism campaign clients, charities and non-profits. In recent years, Buffalo Toronto Public Media has collaborated with over thirty Canadian producer and artist partners to ensure Canadian stories are seen, heard and supported.
We deeply appreciate the role you’ve played in making public media possible and hope you’ll continue to enjoy all that BTPM offers. If there’s anything we can do to support you, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our Membership Department at 1-800-678-1873 or visit help.btpm.org.