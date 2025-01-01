Buffalo Toronto Public Media's Commitment to Canada

As a truly binational public media station, Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) has proudly served the people of Western New York and Southern Ontario for over half a century, providing a community-supported alternative to commercial media.

Through our programming, partnerships, and deep-rooted relationships, our commitment to Southern Ontario remains strong. We are not just a station you watch—we are a station that watches out for you.

We are a bridge between cultures, not a station with borders

We are a platform for Canadian voices and stories, not just a U.S. broadcaster