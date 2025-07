Last week, Sayfollah Musallet, a U.S. citizen from Tampa, Florida, was killed while he was visiting family in the West Bank. He was beaten to death by Israeli settlers during a confrontation between groups of Palestinians and Israelis.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with the victim’s father, Kamel Musallet.

