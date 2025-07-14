© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

Highway Patrol in Florida allowed to enforce immigration crackdown

WBUR
Published July 14, 2025 at 12:32 PM EDT

Across the country, sweeping immigration enforcement is taking many forms, including traffic and highway stops. In Florida, the state Highway Patrol is now authorized to conduct immigration enforcement. The Trump administration says these types of partnerships are vital to carrying out mass deportations of immigrants in the country illegally. For many migrants, the crackdown on roadways has led to new ways of getting around.

NPR’s Jasmine Garsd reports.

