© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

'On The Edge' by Nate Silver makes the case for big risks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

Election forecaster Nate Silver’s book, “On The Edge: The Art of Risking Everything,” is coming out in paperback. In it, Silver writes that the people who take big risks are winning in American society. The tech world and Wall Street are controlling the levers of society at the expense of more risk-averse institutions, such as the government, academia and the news media.

Silver joins us to discuss his book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom