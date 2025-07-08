© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

How to take a softer approach to combatting misinformation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 8, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

Talking with a friend or family member who shares factually inaccurate information doesn’t have to be contentious. Social psychologists say one approach is to share a truth that doesn’t contradict another person’s false belief.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid learns about the benefits of “bypassing” misinformation and how to do it with Javier Granados Samayoa, a social psychologist and incoming assistant professor at Texas Christian University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom