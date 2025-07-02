Fireworks can be a nightmare for animals. Here's how to keep your pet safe

The booms and crackles of fireworks will be echoing through neighborhoods on and around the Fourth of July.

But what many consider to be the sounds of celebration can leave pets anxious and afraid. Nikki Wargo Catallo remembers one Independence Day when her dog was so startled, she ran away.

Wargo Catallo said she tried to take every precaution that day. She made sure to let her dog out during the day, assuming the worst of the pyrotechnics would happen once the sun went down and they were safely inside.

"She was outside, there was a firework that went off, and we had a 6-foot fence actually, and she jumped the 6-foot fence," Wargo Catallo said.

Luckily, Wargo Catallo didn't have to look far to find her dog. She said the pit bull mix ran through a nearby neighbor's open door and cowered. The neighbor recognized the dog and brought her home.

According to the American Kennel Club, more pets go missing during the July 4 weekend than any other time of the year.

While leaping a fence may be an extreme example of an animal’s stress response, fireworks can leave many pets trembling with fear. That’s because they have no context for these loud noises.

"It can be explained to us that this is what is happening, and it's not possible to explain it to our dogs and our cats,” said certified dog and cat behavior consultant Rebecca Lohnes.

But there are things you can do to ease your pet’s anxiety.

First and foremost, Lohnes strongly discourages people from taking pets to a fireworks show. Instead, she recommends leaving them at home in a safe space with secure windows and doors. She also suggests that people stay home with their pets to comfort and monitor them.

Lohnes said it could take a day or two for a dog or cat to recover from exposure to the explosive sounds of fireworks.

"Trying to plan for something like the next day that's going to be really fun for them, like maybe a nice, long walk at the park, doing their favorite activity, can help them come back to baseline," she added.

The American Kennel Club urges pet owners to make sure their pet has an ID tag with their address and phone number on it. That way, if they go missing, it will be easier for someone to help them find their way home.