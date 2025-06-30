© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

Questions raised over handling of June gun incident at Tops

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published June 30, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT
Rain pours down on rows of cars parked outside a building. Letters on the building's face read "Tops."
Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue was the sight of a gun violence incident June 17. Buffalo police say it there is no indication of the incident being hate-related or tied to May 2022's racist mass shooting at the same location.

Local leaders are very concerned after a recent pattern of Buffalo Police Department not releasing reports of gun-related incidents.

State Senator April Baskin is among those who has been extremely vocal about lack of transparency after a gun incident the afternoon of June 17 at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue. She said in a written statement that improved transparency is needed when it comes to keeping the public informed.

“The public was informed very quickly about the shooting at Canalside last week. Similarly, the Buffalo Police Department regularly issues press statements about burglary arrests and traffic incidents," Baskin said. "A gun-related incident near the site of one of Buffalo’s worst tragedies should have received the same level of urgency.”

It is the same location where May 2022’s racist mass shooting occurred, but police say there’s no indication this incident was hate-related.

Police released a public statement on June 27, but only after WIVB ran an investigative story about the incident.

According to a police report, Avello A. Pena and Ronnie Midgett were arrested on charges including assault, criminal possession of a loaded weapon and resisting arrest.

Pena and Midgett allegedly brandished an unregistered pistol at a victim in the store, while passing the gun back and forth between them.
Alex Simone
