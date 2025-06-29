© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Sunday Puzzle: A familiar word before H-O-T words

By Will Shortz
Published June 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
NPR

On-air challenge

This is a summertime puzzle. I'm going to give you three words starting with the letters H, O, and T. For each set you give me a word that can precede each of mine to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.

Example: Heat, Oven, Tank   --> GAS (gas heat, gas oven, gas tank)

1. Hampshire, Orleans, Testament

2. Horse, Otter, Turtle

3. Hydrant, Opal, Truck

4. Hopes, Octane, Tide

5. Hard, Out, Torch

6. House, Onion, Thumb

7. Heavyweight, Opera, Touch

8. Hand, Order, Term

9. Hole, Olive, Tie

10. Hawk, Owl, Time

11. Havana, Ones, Toe

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from listener Bob Weisz. Take the name of a major film director. Drop the last six letters of his name, and rearrange what remains. You'll get the name of a major film award -- for which this director has been nominated six times. Who is he and what is the award?

Challenge answer

Pedro Almodóvar, Palme d'Or.

Winner

Elisabeth Larsen

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of a famous movie star (6 letters, 6 letters). The first name, when said out loud, sounds like a brand of a certain object. The last name is someone who uses this object. What movie star is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, DATE DATE at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).