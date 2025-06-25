© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Trump claims Iran's nuclear sites were 'obliterated,' pushing back on leaked intelligence reports

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 25, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley about Wednesday’s NATO summit, where President Trump met with European leaders. In public remarks, he pledged to defend NATO allies if they come under attack, and he disputed leaked intelligence that says U.S. bunker-busting bombs last weekend only set back Iran’s nuclear program by a matter of months.

Here & Now Newsroom