© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the soybean industry could help remove PFAS from firefighting foam

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 25, 2025 at 11:26 AM EDT
Soybeans are seen in a field on a farm, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
/
Soybeans are seen in a field on a farm, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Traditional firefighting foams used to prevent fires from spreading contain PFAS, which are tied to a host of human health issues, including a heightened risk of cancer and hormone disruption. But a promising solution is emerging from an unlikely source: soybeans.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid talks with Grist staff writer Frida Garza about the fluorine-free alternative that is catching the attention of fire departments around the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom