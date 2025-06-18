Alcoholics Anonymous has been saving lives and offering hope for 90 years

Alcoholics Anonymous was born 90 years ago this month, in June 1935, when two men struggling with alcohol addiction came together to help each other.

The 12-step recovery program is built on free, informal meetings, available at almost any time of day or night, in communities across the country. Alcoholics admit their problems, share their stories, and are helped by others doing the same.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to David Freudberg, host of Humankind, about a radio documentary he made about the history of AA, called “Steps to Recovery.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR