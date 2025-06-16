© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What we know about the man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 11:59 AM EDT

Minnesota law enforcement authorities have arrested the man suspected in the killing of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the shootings of State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. The suspect has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom