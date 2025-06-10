© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

How an ecovillage survived and thrived after Hurricane Helene

WBUR
Published June 10, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT

Choosing to live in a community that’s focused on having a low environmental footprint probably isn’t on most of our radars. Yet there are close to 400 so-called “eco-villages” just in North America.

NPR’s Chloe Veltman visits Earthaven Ecovillage to find out how it survived — and even thrived — after Hurricane Helene swept through its idyllic corner of North Carolina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

