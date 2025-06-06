The Fight is On; You Matter More Than Ever

The threat to public media is here, and it needs your voice now more than ever.

The White House formally asked Congress to rescind federal funding that had already been approved for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the entity that supports public media.

This effort would eliminate approximately $1.1 billion in funding previously assigned for public media through fiscal year 2027. This claw-back of funds directly impacts our capacity to meet the needs of our local communities.

What Happens Next?

The formal submission of the rescission package has triggered a 45-day review period in Congress. If lawmakers fail to approve it or can’t get the votes to pass it, the funding will be restored. We need them to oppose the package.

This is Where YOU Come In

The support of our members and advocates has tremendously moved us and inspires us to keep fighting. But we need your voice now more than ever. The most impactful act you can make at this moment to support public media is to urge Congress to oppose the rescission package. We urge you to act TODAY, as the vote is imminent.

Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to contact Congress today . They have a quick and easy form available to help you send your message.

We believe that this is a fight we can win, and your support is what fuels our dedication. We commit to serving you, and that will never change because we know that you are the oil on the gears that keep this engine running. Our mantra that we cannot do anything without your support has never rung more true than this moment.

Here's How You Can Get Started

Go to ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to find your local lawmaker. Call them and urge them to oppose the rescission package.

“Hello, my name is ____ and I live in the ____ Congressional District. [They may request your address.]

“I am voicing my opinion as a constituent of Congressman/woman _____.

“I’m calling to ask you to reject the rescission package and support the existing funding that has been allocated for public media.”



Thank You For Your Support

We thank you for standing with us and for standing up for public media. Make the call and make your voice heard. That is what public media is all about.