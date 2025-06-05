New study finds immunotherapy fights difficult-to-treat types of brain cancer

Researchers are praising the results of two studies that used immunotherapy to fight one of the most difficult-to-treat types of brain cancer, glioblastoma. The studies used CAR-T therapy, which uses engineered T cells to fight the cancer.

Angus Chen, cancer reporter at STAT, joins us to discuss what the results mean for the fight against brain cancer.

