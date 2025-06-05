Low turnout in Mexico's first-ever judicial elections raises questions of legitimacy

Mexico is to have an entirely new Supreme Court, and all nine of the incoming justices have ties to President Claudia Sheinbaum’s leftist bloc. Only 13% of voters turned out to vote over the weekend, amid concerns that the unprecedented national election of thousands of judges was designed to favor the governing Morena party.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR Mexico City correspondent Eyder Peralta.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR