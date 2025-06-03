© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Angie K makes waves in country music's sound and structure

WBUR
Published June 3, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

Country music often tells stories of small-town America. Angie K is bringing new sensibilities to the genre by blending her Salvadoran roots, bilingual lyrics and musical inspirations. Her latest EP reflects the breadth of her cultural experiences.

Angie K is not only bringing a different sound to Nashville but also paving the way for more Latin country artists to succeed in the industry.

WPLN’s Jewly Hight reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

