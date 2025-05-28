In 'Fever Beach,' author Carl Hiaasen casts a satirical eye on right-wing nationalism
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with best-selling author Carl Hiaasen about his new novel “Fever Beach,” in which would-be white supremacists, a corrupt congressman, an environmentalist with anger issues and other wacky Floridians collide with hilarious results.
Book excerpt: ‘Fever Beach’
By Carl Hiaasen
