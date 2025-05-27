Sounds of the Stadium: What a Bandits Game Feels Like Live

The Buffalo Bandits won Game 3 of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Championship on Saturday. It is their third consecutive NLL title.

While the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres are more well-known here in the city, the Bandits' fan base brings a level of excitement. A regular Bandits game has an energetic atmosphere. So, you can only imagine what a Championship game feels like. In this blog, we hope to capture that feeling.

Pregame Buzz and Anticipation

Outside KeyBank, it’s not just anticipation, it’s tradition.

Dallas Taylor Fans lined up outside KeyBank Center ahead of the Bandits Championship game on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Dallas Taylor Bandits fans outside KeyBank Center ahead of the Buffalo Bandits NLL Championship Game on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Dallas Taylor A Let's Go Bandits neon sign inside KeyBank Center for Game 3 of the NLL Championship in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Orange and Loud: The Crowd Inside

When the horn blasts, the roof lifts off the place.

As the crowd roared inside KeyBank Center, I couldn’t help but think of how public media plays a role in capturing this spirit—not just the game, but the pride, history, and passion of a city that shows up for its team.

Dallas Taylor Buffalo Bandits fans celebrate a goal scored during Game 3 of the NLL Championship in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Dallas Taylor Buffalo Bandits fans celebrate during Game 3 of the NLL Championship in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Dallas Taylor Buffalo Bandits fans watching Game 3 of the NLL Championship in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Final Buzzer

The outcome mattered, but the memory mattered more.

Dallas Taylor Buffalo Bandits rush the field after winning Game 3 of the NLL Championship in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, may 24, 2025.

Dallas Taylor Confetti falls as the Buffalo Bandits win Game 3 of the NLL Championship in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Dallas Taylor Fans celebrate after Buffalo Bandits win Game 3 of the NLL Championship in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Buffalo is built on resilience, loyalty, and love of the game. Nights like this remind you that it’s not just about scoring—it’s about showing up, again and again, together.

Whether it’s championship games, jazz nights at Kleinhans, or neighborhood poetry readings, public media gives our local voices a megaphone. This game was another chapter in Buffalo’s living story

