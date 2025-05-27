© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Harvard student body co-president on Trump's effort to ban international students

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 27, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT

A federal judge has blocked a White House effort to ban Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students. More than a quarter of the university’s students come from outside the U.S.

We check in on the escalating war between Harvard and the Trump administration with Abdullah Shahid Sial, a rising junior from Pakistan who serves as Harvard’s student body co-president.

Here & Now Newsroom