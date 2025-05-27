BTPM WINS BIG AT TELLY AWARDS

BTPM PBS Digital Series Honored

Buffalo Toronto Public Media has been recognized with multiple honors in the 46th Annual Telly Awards. Three BTPM PBS original productions were recognized for their excellence statewide and nationally during the 2025 Telly Awards. Since 1979, the awards have honored excellence in video and television across all screens.

Our winning entries include “Buffalo Historia,” “Compact History,” and “Compact Science.”

“These wins reflect the passion, creativity, and commitment of our Content Team in telling bold, impactful stories," said Lynne Bader, VP of Content Creation at Buffalo Toronto Public Media. “We have made substantial changes to the way we create and distribute content in recent years to expand our audience, and it’s paying off.” “Compact Science” is an engaging digital series from BTPM PBS and the Buffalo Museum of Science that explores the wonders of science right in our own backyard and “Compact History” is an original digital series that connects students to stories of the past. Both series are funded by the New York State of Education. The Buffalo Historia series features three rich stories of Latinx contribution in Western New York produced in support of the nationwide production of VOCES American Historia.

View the winning videos:



View the official listings in the Telly Awards Gallery:



About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, and BTPM PBS KIDS. BTPM PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries.