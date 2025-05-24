Reflections of Honor: Memorial Day and the Power of Remembrance

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and we take this time to remember and honor the sacrifices made by military members. It is easy to think of Memorial Day as a start to summer, but for families who've lost someone in uniform, it's a day that never loses gravity.

What is Memorial Day?

According to the National Cemetery Administration, Memorial Day is observed to "mourn and honor its deceased service men and women." Since 1971, it has fallen on the last day of May. The holiday's origins go back to the aftermath of the Civil War. In May 1868, the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) ordered that May 30 would be a Memorial Day or Decoration Day to honor fallen soldiers and decorate their graves. Although the last Monday of May falls on different dates each year, May 30 was the original date because that was when the best spring flowers around the country were available.

However, Memorial Day is not the same as Veterans Day. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day celebrates America's veterans for their "patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good." Understanding that difference helps us focus on what Memorial Day is truly about: honoring those who gave their lives, and recognizing the importance of collective mourning and shared remembrance.

National Memorial Day Concert on BTPM PBS

The typical celebration involving the GAR included parading veterans and events emphasized with flags, music, and prayer, while grave sites are decorated with flowers and visited by family and the public. This kind of celebration has become a national ritual in the form of the National Memorial Day Concert.

The National Memorial Day Concert will air on Sunday, May 25, at 8 pm on BTPM PBS.

The concert unites the country in remembrance and appreciation of those who gave their lives for our nation and serves those who are grieving through the mission put forward by Abraham Lincoln in his second inaugural address, “Let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan.”

The concert takes place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, which sets the stage for uplifting musical performances, documentary footage, and dramatic readings. Celebrities share real stories that cover the vast history of the nation's military conflicts, and award-winning musicians perform songs in tribute to the country's heroes. Some of this year's performers include Blair Underwood, Yolanda Adams, Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise, The National Symphony Orchestra, and more.

Join us on BTPM PBS on Sunday, May 25, at 8 pm for the National Memorial Day Concert — a powerful evening of music, storytelling, and remembrance.

Why Programs Like the National Memorial Day Concert Matter

By coming together to reflect on the sacrifices of fallen service members, we not only honor their memory but also strengthen our sense of national unity. Moments like these remind us that remembrance isn’t passive, it’s active, intentional, and deeply human. That’s why programs like the National Memorial Day Concert on BTPM PBS matter. They provide a space for reflection, connection, and gratitude, helping us carry forward the legacy of those we’ve lost while standing in solidarity with the families and communities they left behind.