New York's Office of General Services to consolidate four Capital Region warehouses

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published May 22, 2025 at 5:07 PM EDT
New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy at National Guard groundbreaking ceremony in Latham, NY
WAMC
/
Ashley Hupfl
New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy at National Guard groundbreaking ceremony in Latham, NY

New York state’s Office of General Services is consolidating four warehouses.
 
OGS’ Menands, Guilderland, and two Albany warehouses will come together on one 200,000-square-foot site in Green Island. Commissioner Jeanette Moy says the consolidation will reduce the amount of equipment needed for daily operations, make more staff available for agency requests, and store items for more than 10 state agencies.

More than 50 employees will move to the new location.
 
Speaking with WAMC Thursday, Moy says the pandemic shined a light on inadequacies.

“The support for logistics and operation support is just incredibly critical, and even when we're thinking about some of the food distribution work that we do on behalf of the state, having a modern site is important. And so when we're building this location, it's going to allow us to be able to bring in larger trucks,” Moy said. “It's going to allow us to manage our surplus activities, and it brings all of the teams underneath support services underneath one roof.”

Moy says the facility should be ready early next year.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
