In Sean Combs trial, Kid Cudi testifies about threats and violence

The musician Scott Mescudi, who records as Kid Cudi, took the witness stand in the trial of Sean Combs on Thursday morning. Mescudi told the court about his brief relationship with Cassie Ventura, the star witness in the government's sex trafficking and racketeering case against Combs. He also detailed two incidents — a break-in at his house and a fire set to his car — that occurred around the same time.

Mescudi, clad in blue jeans and a leather jacket, testified that in 2010, Combs — the hip-hop mogul who ran Ventura's label and was dating her at the time — asked him to record a few songs with her. Mescudi said he and Ventura started working together as friends, but soon developed feelings for each other. Around November 2011, Ventura allegedly confided in Mescudi that Combs was physically abusive and they were no longer together.

Last week, Ventura testified about the violence and sexual coercion she says marked her decade-long, on-and-off relationship with Combs, which lasted from about 2007 until 2018. Ventura's testimony was filled with graphic details and descriptions of the drug-fueled sexual encounters with male escorts that she says were choreographed by Combs. On the stand, Ventura repeatedly said she participated in the sexual performances because she was scared to say no to Combs, who allegedly exerted outsized control over her personal and professional life. Combs' defense attorneys have suggested Ventura was a willing participant in their client's "unconventional sex life." Combs, who settled an earlier civil lawsuit with Ventura for $20 million, has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him in this federal criminal trial.

On Thursday morning, Mescudi told the court that Ventura said Combs would hit and kick her, but did not make any mention of sexual abuse to him when they dated.

An alleged break-in

Mescudi testified that in the early hours of the morning in December of 2011, he received a phone call from a "scared" Ventura. She told him Combs had found out about their relationship and asked Mescudi to pick her up. Combs had allegedly obtained Mescudi's home address from Ventura, and she feared he would go to her new boyfriend's house. The rapper and actor told the court that he was confused because he believed Ventura was no longer "dealing with [Combs]," but he picked her up and took her to a hotel.

Mescudi testified that at the hotel, he received a phone call from Combs' employee and Ventura's friend, Capricorn Clark, who told him Combs and an associate had physically forced her into a car and driven to Mescudi's home. Clark allegedly told Mescudi she was calling from the car, and Combs was currently inside the rapper's home. Mescudi told the court he rushed to his house, and called Combs on the drive. Combs allegedly told Mescudi they needed to talk, and when Mescudi responded that he was on his way home, Combs said he was waiting for him.

Mescudi testified that when he arrived, there was no one at his residence. During cross-examination from defense attorney Brian Steel, Mescudi told the court he had left his front door unlocked and there were no signs of forced entry or any damages to his home. However, Mescudi said he discovered unwrapped holiday presents on his kitchen counter and found his dog locked in the bathroom, which is not where he had left him.

Mescudi called the police and filed a report about the break-in. He testified that he spent Christmas with Ventura's family in Connecticut and Combs reached out to him several times, to which he responded: "You broke into my house. You messed with my dog. I don't want to talk to you."

Car arson

Mescudi testified that he and Ventura ended their relationship shortly after the 2011 holidays. He said he was concerned for his safety if he continued seeing the singer. "I knew Sean Combs was violent," he said.

In January of 2012, Mescudi told the court he received a call from his dog sitter alerting him that his Porsche was on fire in the driveway. When he arrived home, the rapper said, he found the burnt remains of a molotov cocktail sitting next to his scorched vehicle, which was damaged beyond repair. Police responded to the scene.

During Mescudi's testimony, prosecutors showed several images of the car. A hole had been cut into its roof to presumably insert the burning bottle. The red leather lining of the driver's seat and door had been charred and blackened by smoke. During cross-examination, defense attorney Brian Steel confirmed with Mescudi that although DNA was taken from the scene, no one was ever charged with setting his car on fire.

Still, Mescudi told the court he believed Combs had something to do with the incident. "After the fire I was like, 'This is getting out of hand," Mescudi said. He set up a meeting with Combs at SoHo House in Los Angeles. When he arrived, Mescudi said he found Combs alone in a conference room. "Sean Combs was standing there with his hands behind his back like a Marvel supervillain," Mescudi told the court.

The two musicians discussed their respective relationships with Ventura, who later joined them. During cross-examination, Mescudi said Combs maintained a calm demeanor throughout the conversation and there was mutual confusion about the overlapping timelines in their relationships with Ventura.

"Both of you guys were played, true?" Brian Steel asked. "True," Mescudi answered.

Mescudi testified that at the end of the meeting with Combs, the two men shook hands and he seized the opportunity to ask Combs about the burnt car. Combs allegedly answered, "I don't know what you're talking about."

Mescudi told the court he believed Combs was lying. He testified that he did not see Ventura again after that, but a few years later, Combs pulled him aside and apologized "for everything."



