How Medicaid work requirements are playing out in Georgia

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT

As Republicans move to add work requirements for Medicaid, Georgia has already done it. It’s called Pathways to Coverage, and it has struggled to gain traction.

ProPublica and The Current investigated the work requirement program and found that red tape has prevented the eligible from signing up and staying covered. The Current’s editor-in-chief, Margaret Coker, joins host Scott Tong to talk about the troubled program.

