Border crossings from Canada to the North Country are down significantly

WRVO | By Emily Russell, NCPR
Published May 21, 2025 at 6:02 AM EDT
A US/Canada border crossing at Alexandria Bay.
Emily Russell
/
NCPR
A US/Canada border crossing at Alexandria Bay.

Border crossings from Canada into the North Country have dropped significantly in recent months compared to last spring. The decline in traffic comes amid an ongoing trade war with Canada.

In years prior, southbound border traffic from Canada followed a similar trend. Crossings generally went in the spring, peaked in July and August, and began to drop from fall into winter.

That’s what happened over the last three years. But this year, cross-border traffic has looked different. Instead of rising slightly from January to February, crossings were down 13.4% according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The North Country’s five major ports of entry are Alexandria Bay, Cape Vincent, Champlain, Massena, and Ogdensburg. CPB's data includes travelers in cars, trucks, planes, and on foot.

The decline in border crossings coincides with President Donald Trump's threat to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

After a few delays, those tariffs went into effect in March. Southbound travel from Canada into the North Country dropped by 26% that month.

It leveled off slightly in April, but was still down 20% from last year. Trump’s steep tariffs on most Canadian goods are still in place. Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs, though has since retracted some of those tariffs.

The two border crossings that have seen the sharpest drop in traffic from Canada are Alexandria Bay and Ogdensburg. In April, crossings in both places were down by more than 31% since last spring.
Emily Russell, NCPR
Emily Russell covers the Adirondack State Park for NCPR.
