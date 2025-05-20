European leaders rattled after Trump-Putin call does not advance Ukraine peace talks

President Trump talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours on Monday, but there’s no ceasefire in the works. European allies have suggested that Trump seemed deferential to Putin’s perspective on the Ukraine war.

We get the latest on the phone call and Putin’s ultimate objective in Ukraine with Sergey Radchenko, Cold War historian and Johns Hopkins Professor.

