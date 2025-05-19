© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir 'Feeding Ghosts' tells a story of China's Cultural Revolution

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 19, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT
The cover of "Feeding Ghosts" alongside author Tessa Hulls. (Courtesy)
The cover of "Feeding Ghosts" alongside author Tessa Hulls. (Courtesy)

Find a book excerpt here

We revisit Scott Tong’s conversation with author and illustrator Tessa Hulls from March 2024. Hulls’ graphic memoir “Feeding Ghosts” won this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Memoir or Autobiography.

It tells the story of how her journalist grandmother’s struggles with mental illness following China’s Cultural Revolution continued to reverberate through the generations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom