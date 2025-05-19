© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

Looking to improve your financial literacy? Here's some advice

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 19, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
An employee shows U.S dollars banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
/
An employee shows U.S dollars banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Two separate reports out recently both paint a bad picture of falling financial literacy rates in the U.S.

The Journal of the Economics of Ageing published research in March that found literacy scores declining among older Americans. Meanwhile, the TIAA Institute and Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center found similar issues among millennials.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins host Asma Khalid to offer advice on where to find tools to help with financial literacy. She’s also host of the podcast “Jill on Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom