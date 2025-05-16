© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What we learned in the first week of Diddy's trial — and what comes next

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 16, 2025 at 11:26 AM EDT

This first week of media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ criminal trial has been focused largely on the testimony of Cassie Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend. She has alleged that she was subjected to sexual coercion, drugging and physical abuse while dating Combs.

Host Lisa Mullins unpacks the biggest moments from her testimony and look ahead to the coming weeks of the trial with Claudia Rosenbaum, a freelance writer with Vulture covering Diddy and this trial.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

