© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

SUNY rolls out welcome mat for free community college program

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jeongyoon Han
Published May 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT

Community colleges in New York state are making it easier for adult learners to apply for free associate degree programs.

Tuition, fees, books and supplies will be free starting this fall at community colleges across New York.

The program, run through the State University of New York, or SUNY, system and funded in this year’s state budget, is for New Yorkers who are 25 to 55 years old. They cannot have a college degree already. And they must enroll or already be enrolled in a qualifying, high-demand program, like nursing, renewable energy or advanced manufacturing.

SUNY launched a web page on Thursday — suny.edu/freecc — for prospective students to learn about the program and how to apply for it.

Nursing students Theresa Lucas (left) and Yeidy de la Rosa (right) take notes on a patient's symptoms during the first clinic seminar of the spring semester at Hudson Valley Community College.
New York Public News Network
Backgrounder: More detail on the state's free community college program
Jeongyoon Han
The plan would take effect in the 2025-26 academic year and cover not just new students but the remaining amount of schooling left for qualifying students who began their degree program prior to that.

Tags
NYSPRE
Jeongyoon Han
Jeongyoon Han is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Jeongyoon Han