© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

Trump administration leverages refugee resettlement data to carry out immigration arrests

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 15, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

Ever since President Trump returned to the White House, he has been overhauling the U.S. immigration system. He has suspended refugee resettlement programs and cracked down on people crossing the border illegally.

Now, new reporting from ProPublica finds his administration is subtly changing the mission of a government agency tasked with helping migrants and protecting kids who cross the border alone.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Lomi Kriel, investigative reporter with ProPublica and the Texas Tribune.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom