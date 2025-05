Scenes from "Meet Us at the Market"

Farmers' markets across Western New York opened this weekend for residents and community members to come together, patronize fellow artisans, and celebrate the coming of summer. Buffalo Toronto Public Media was among the vendors during the opening weekend. BTPM employees and volunteers were there to spread awareness for Protect My Public Media and share our mission.

Check out the gallery below for a mini-recap of our moments with members and supporters! BTPM employees were at the Bidwell Farmers Market, Hamburg Farmers' Market, and the Lockport Farmers' Market.

1 of 20 — Image (19).jpg Buffalo Toronto Public Media at farmers' markets across Buffalo on May 10, 2025. 2 of 20 — Media (13).jpg Buffalo Toronto Public Media at farmers' markets across Buffalo on May 10, 2025.

Your support is vital in helping us protect federal funding and the public media system. Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to make your voice heard before it’s too late. We’ve also compiled a list of frequently asked questions to help understand the situation: https://www.btpm.org/pmpm/#faq.

If you've yet to sign up for Protect My Public Media, sign up for updates on the fight for federal funding at protectmypublicmedia.org and contact Congress now. Make your voice heard.