© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

Inside the world of internet peptides

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 14, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT

A growing legion of social media influencers, YouTubers and podcasters are touting the benefits of internet peptides — synthetic amino acids with a variety of uses from weight loss to skin care. But many of these peptides aren’t Food and Drug Administration-approved and can be harmful to humans.

Alex Hogan, senior multimedia producer at STAT, joins us to discuss the world of internet peptides.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom