I have no idea what a meat raffle is, and I don't know why it is a staple in Buffalo.

But it is, and we're here now. So, what is a meat raffle?

If you’re a longtime Western New Yorker, you probably already know what it is. But for the rest of us: a meat raffle is an event where people buy tickets to win meat — steaks, sausages, bacon, shrimp, roasts — you name it. You pay for a ticket, find your table, and then the meat raffle begins. There is also a wheel. From there, it's a blur.

Why Are Meat Raffles Such a Big Deal in Buffalo?

After doing some research, I've concluded that nobody really knows. But, we can make some assumptions based on the event's nature and the city's nature.

1. Community is Everything in Buffalo

Meat raffles and the city of Buffalo share this commonality: niche communities coming together. That shared sense of camaraderie is why some people call Buffalo the "City of Neighbors." People can find any event and make it a session to hang out, drink beer, chat, compete, and play games. That could be a Buffalo Bills tailgate or just a backyard summer party. Or a meat raffle.

2. Buffalo Has Blue-Collar Bones

It's a city of workers. Buffalo is full of people who work in the local shops for their small businesses. It's full of people who work to try to keep our city clean and safe. It's full of people who serve others. Because they don't do it for themselves, they do it for others.

And that's just like a meat raffle.

Meat raffles are an affordable, practical way to raise money or celebrate (or both) all while offering useful prizes. There are other prizes to win, but it's mostly meat (obviously). People love barbecues. People love beef on weck. The money raised during a meat raffle goes to a good cause. That’s the crux of a meat raffle: to give to others. It is a tradition rooted in function, just like the city.

3. It’s a Win-Win, Even When You Don’t Win

If that's not why the meat raffle is a big deal in Buffalo, then maybe it's because of this "Everyone Wins" feeling that both the city and the raffle display.

Historically, Buffalo isn't known for its record of winning. But even after a "loss," there is still a winning feeling afterwards. There's optimism and adrenaline that lifts you up from the ground after defeat.

If you don’t win any meat, you're probably leaving with a good buzz, a good story, and maybe a new friend. It reflects a Buffalo mindset that value isn't always in the prize, but the people.

Bottom line, I'm not sure why Buffalo and the meat raffle have such a strong tradition together. But it does, and it doesn't seem to be stopping.

Join Us at BTPM’s First-Ever Meat Raffle

Whether you’re in it for the meat, the memories, or just to support your public media station, we hope to see you there! Get your tickets here and be part of the celebration on Friday, May 16, beginning at 6 pm.