© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

People who fled authoritarianism see parallels in Trump's America

WBUR
Published May 1, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

President Trump’s testing of the United States’ system of checks and balances has overwhelmed many Americans. In a New York Times Siena Poll last week, 54% said the president was exceeding his powers, and nearly 60% called Trump’s second term “scary.”

Some people who have fled authoritarian regimes for America say what they are seeing out of the administration is very familiar.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt spoke with a dozen of them and brings us this report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR