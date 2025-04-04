Sean Combs indicted on additional sex trafficking charges

Sean Combs, the entertainment mogul who's been in custody since his September arrest for charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, faces two new counts as part of a superseding indictment filed in federal court on Thursday. The new charges expand the timeline of Combs' alleged crimes and could potentially result in a longer prison sentence.

The first new count alleges that Combs engaged in sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion between 2021 and 2024. The second alleges that within that same time period, Combs also transported multiple individuals — including an unnamed victim — "on multiple occasions with the intent that they engage in prostitution." Combs had already been indicted on counts of sex trafficking and transporting to engage in prostitution spanning from 2009 to 2018.

NPR reached out to Combs Global and to Combs' lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, and is awaiting comment on the new charges. In the past, Combs' representatives have denied all allegations against him; he has pleaded not guilty to two prior indictments.

The new indictment filed in the U.S. District Court - Southern District of New York still includes one count of racketeering conspiracy alleging that between 2004 and 2024, Combs Enterprises — including media, music, fashion and alcohol spirits companies — functioned as a criminal organization that facilitated and concealed Combs' alleged crimes. These include "a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals," including verbal, physical, emotional and sexual abuse that extended to his own employees. The charges allege that Combs Enterprises' activities violated U.S. racketeering laws through kidnapping, arson, bribery, forced labor and more.

Jury selection for Combs' trial is set to begin on May 5, with opening statements scheduled for May 12. In addition to federal charges, Combs faces more than two dozen civil lawsuits for sexual assault, rape, sex trafficking and more.

