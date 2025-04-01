BTPM Stations Rebrand to Unify Identity

Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) is rebranding all its television and radio stations under the BTPM name, reinforcing the connection between its diverse platforms while maintaining the trusted content audiences love. Beginning April 2, all BTPM stations will reflect a unified identity, making it easier for viewers and listeners to engage with the full breadth of programming available across Western New York and Southern Ontario.

This update strengthens brand cohesion across BTPM’s NPR, PBS, classical, alternative music, DIY, kids programming, and digital services, ensuring audiences recognize them as part of a larger, integrated public media organization. While the names are changing, the programming remains the same — offering high-quality news, music, arts, culture, and educational content that the community has expected from its public broadcasting stations for more than six decades.

What’s Changing:



WNED PBS becomes BTPM PBS

WNED Classical becomes BTPM Classical

WBFO becomes BTPM NPR

WBFO The Bridge becomes BTPM The Bridge

WNED PBS KIDS becomes BTPM PBS KIDS

WNED Create becomes BTPM Create

What Remains the Same:



The same trusted programming and content across all platforms

Uninterrupted access to PBS, NPR, classical music, and alternative music

Station call letters, which will still be heard every hour on radio and seen every hour on television, as required by the FCC

A continued commitment to serving audiences in Western New York and Southern Ontario

“Bringing all of our stations under the BTPM brand helps streamline our message and makes it easier for audiences to engage with all we offer,” said Tom Calderone, President & CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media. “This change is about clarity and connection — whether someone is listening to BTPM NPR for in-depth news, watching BTPM PBS for world-class storytelling, or discovering new music on BTPM The Bridge, they’ll know it’s all part of the same trusted organization.”

As part of this transition, BTPM will consolidate its websites under btpm.org and simplify its digital platforms by combining its five apps into two:



BTPM Watch for PBS content

BTPM Listen for NPR, classical, and alternative music content

The consolidation of our digital platforms will help the BTPM audience discover our other services. When listening to BTPM Classical on the app or at btpm.org, listeners will have easy access to our other stations’ content.

Why Buffalo Toronto Public Media?

The inclusion of Toronto in the name reflects the deep and long-standing connection between BTPM and audiences in Southern Ontario. More than half of BTPM’s members reside in Canada, and for decades, the organization has collaborated with Canadian producers, acquired Canadian content, and maintained a presence in Toronto. The BTPM name underscores the binational nature of its service, strengthening ties between Western New York and Southern Ontario.

BTPM remains dedicated to its mission of providing educational, informative, and culturally enriching content, supported by the community and free from commercial influence. The rebrand enhances accessibility and awareness, ensuring that more people can discover and enjoy the diverse programming available across BTPM platforms.

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Radio Bilingüe (88.7 HD3), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.

