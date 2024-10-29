© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

In 'The Blue Hour,' author Paula Hawkins dives into secrets, lies and murder

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:41 AM EDT
The cover of "The Blue Hour" and author Paula Hawkins. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Kate Neil)
The cover of "The Blue Hour" and author Paula Hawkins. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Kate Neil)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on May 9, 2025. Click here for that audio.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with thriller author Paula Hawkins about her new novel “The Blue Hour.” The book centers around a recently deceased artist and the people who lay claim to her work and her story.

Book excerpt: ‘The Blue Hour’

By Paula Hawkins

Excerpted from “The Blue Hour” by Paula Hawkins. Reprinted with permission from Mariner Books/HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright © 2024 by Paula Hawkins.

