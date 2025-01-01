ETON Scorpion II Radio
The ETON Scorpion II is a compact unit that you can easily store in a safety kit or toss in your rucksack and take virtually anywhere.
Features:
- Rugged exterior skin
- Aluminum carabiner
- Crank powered handle
- Built-in LED flashlight
- USB/cell phone charger
- Solar panel charges internal battery
- Bottle opener
- High-quality digital AM/FM tuner
- NOAA Weather Band receiver that brings you weather forecasts, alerts and other emergency messages—information vital to backpackers and travelers.