Eden Fields (they/he) is a voice actor based in Western New York! Growing up, he explored a variety of artistic classes and pursuits, ultimately finding their passion in acting and using their voice publicly. After earning his high school equivalency, they ventured through numerous career paths, but the arts always called them back. In 2023, he decided to dive fully into the world of voice acting, participating in various classes and upcoming projects. Most recently, they found themselves at home on BTPM Classical, exploring sharing their love for classical music to a wide audience. Beyond voice acting, their aspirations extend to unlocking new skills and fostering a diverse world of creativity. His goal is to create a space where people like him can see themselves represented and feel empowered. Educating themselves in a way that helps them explore the world around them.