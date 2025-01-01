Anything Goes at the Shaw Festival and Trius Winery Experience
DATE: Wednesday, July 16 | 11:15am – 8:00pm (day trip)
ANYTHING GOES this summer with the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Travel Club! We’re saving you a seat this summer at the Shaw Festival in beautiful Niagara-on-the-Lake. Together we’ll “set sail” on the S.S. American during a dazzling production of Cole Porter’s timeless musical, Anything Goes. Then we’re off to Trius Winery & Restaurant for a private tour, followed by dinner on-property with a wine pairing. Savor the flavors of the only Michelin Recommended restaurant in Niagara-on-the-Lake!
This exclusive opportunity includes:
- Round Trip motor coach to/from Niagara-on-the-Lake
- Ticket for Anything Goes matinee performance at Shaw Festival Theatre
- Private Trius Winery tour
- Private wine pairing and dinner event at Trius Winery & Restaurant
Cost: $565 per person*
*$100 of the above price will be donated to Buffalo Toronto Public Media.
Information & Reservation Contact:
Regina Sullivan
rsullivan@nyaaa.com
(716) 630-3731
NOTE: Proof of Citizenship is required when crossing from the US to Canada. Valid Passport or Enhanced Driver License is required to confirm this tour.
ITINERARY:
11:15 AM - Motorcoach arrives at AAA Amherst branch parking lot
11:30 AM - Depart via motorcoach from AAA Amherst branch
1:00 PM – Anything Goes musical performance
4:00 PM – Travel direct to Trius winery for private winery tour (4:30pm) and wine pairing dinner (5:30pm)
Dinner menu – Salad: gem lettuce with prosciutto, crouton and parmesan crumble, creamy parmesan dressing; Entrée choice selected at time of booking: Heritage Farms Chicken Supreme, vegetarian menu TBA; Dessert: warm ice-wine apple crisp-apple compote, whiskey caramel sauce
6:30 PM – 7:00 PM - Approximate conclusion of our Trius Winery & Restaurant experience; re-board motorcoach for direct return to Buffalo.
8:00 PM - Approximate arrival at AAA Amherst branch.